Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- New PVP Map – Elpida Island
- A new PVP map – Elpida Island – will be added. Elpida Island can be played in the survival mode
- Team Survival
- Team Survival will be added. In Team Survival, 10 teams will compete on Elpida Island. The following information pertains to the new mode: Team Survival.
[2 Player Team]
Unlike the original Survival Mode, 2 players will team up to play in this mode. Teamplay will be crucial in this mode. Even if one member is knocked out, the other member can resurrect the knocked-out teammate manually. Players will not be able to manually resurrect their teammates after 30 seconds.
[Minimap]
A minimap has been added to display the location of teammates and the Safe Zone.
[Free Movement Between Areas]
Elpida Island allows free movement between areas.
Unlike the original Survival Mode, where narrow passages connected each area, all areas will be connected with no barriers between the areas.
[Buff Rank Expansion]
Players can now acquire buffs to enhance their buff up to rank 3.
[Slay Enemies to Gain Buffs]
When players slay an enemy, all the buffs the enemy has gained and buffs that recover resources will drop.
Heroic buffs may drop on a low chance.
[Random Safe Zone Relocation]
Unlike the original Survival Mode, where the center of the Safe Zone was fixed at a point from start to end, Safe Zone will relocate to random locations every time its radius decreases, creating more variables within the game.
- Karma Balance
[Wild Spirit]
- Added a 0.16 second delay to the RMB command after the L Shift+LMB command
- Karma Balance – PVP
[Sword Taliah]
Spinning Rising Slash
- Changed Break damage as follows:
1st attack: increased by 100%
2nd attack: increased by 100%
3rd attack: unchanged
4th attack: decreased by 50%
[Lightning Fang]
Lightning Drop
- Reduced damage by 20%
-
Apostle of Greed Raid Removed
Apostle of Greed Raid will be removed after June 8th maintenance.
All unused additional entry tickets will be removed during maintenance on June 8th (UTC+0).
Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece and costume aura synthesis list will be removed during maintenance on June 22nd (UTC+0).
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where KP Load Up UI overlapped with other UI in certain languages.
- Fixed a bug where equipment repair cost was displayed incorrectly on the pop-up screen that appears when entering a dungeon with 0 durability on an equipment
- Fixed a bug where the equipment repair pop-up screen did not appear in certain situations
- Fixed a bug where Ensher's Commander Undergarment (Female) did not have the intended appearance.
Changed files in this update