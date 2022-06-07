Share · View all patches · Build 8886271 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 17:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Available new DLC to the game with the Gladiator theme, you can buy it now with a 15% discount.

This DLC adds the following skin sets:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2019850/Running_in_the_Y2K__Gladiator_DLC/?curator_clanid=41964603