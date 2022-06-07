Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.18 available now!

We just released our latest update for Bus Simulator 21. The patch to version 2.18 includes some overall performance improvements, a number of bug fixes, general game improvements and introduces Chinese voiceovers for Simplified Chinese language settings. Here are the detailed patch notes:

New:

Chinese Voice Overs added (for Simplified Chinese)

Performance improvements:

Overall performance improvements for various areas on both maps

Bug fixes and general game improvements:

“Catch Em All” achievement has been fixed

Direction arrows on the streets of Seaside Valley are now visible again

Save games can be deleted again

Pedestrians do not jump from bridges anymore

Pedestrians do not sink into the streets anymore

Passenger delivery/pick up counter does not overcount anymore

Iveco Crossway LE is now showing the correct engine type

Mission 10 in Angel Shores which requires a balanced route does not complete with an unbalanced route anymore

In Sandbox Mode the Quest Log is hidden now

Female AI driver clipping elbow fixed

Corrected setting description for the language setting

Fixed controller can't apply locked customization

Interact area of the locker in the depot has been improved

Added a one time per game session reminder of how to stand up from the passenger seat

Now, you can not sit on passenger seats in the initial tutorial mission anymore

Long bus names are scrolling in the POI details panel

Fix of a wrong button icon in the Modding Kit menu

Added a boat called "Liam Dawe" as a special thanks for testing the game on Steamdeck

