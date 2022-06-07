Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.18 available now!

We just released our latest update for Bus Simulator 21. The patch to version 2.18 includes some overall performance improvements, a number of bug fixes, general game improvements and introduces Chinese voiceovers for Simplified Chinese language settings. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.18:
New:
- Chinese Voice Overs added (for Simplified Chinese)
Performance improvements:
- Overall performance improvements for various areas on both maps
Bug fixes and general game improvements:
- “Catch Em All” achievement has been fixed
- Direction arrows on the streets of Seaside Valley are now visible again
- Save games can be deleted again
- Pedestrians do not jump from bridges anymore
- Pedestrians do not sink into the streets anymore
- Passenger delivery/pick up counter does not overcount anymore
- Iveco Crossway LE is now showing the correct engine type
- Mission 10 in Angel Shores which requires a balanced route does not complete with an unbalanced route anymore
- In Sandbox Mode the Quest Log is hidden now
- Female AI driver clipping elbow fixed
- Corrected setting description for the language setting
- Fixed controller can't apply locked customization
- Interact area of the locker in the depot has been improved
- Added a one time per game session reminder of how to stand up from the passenger seat
- Now, you can not sit on passenger seats in the initial tutorial mission anymore
- Long bus names are scrolling in the POI details panel
- Fix of a wrong button icon in the Modding Kit menu
- Added a boat called "Liam Dawe" as a special thanks for testing the game on Steamdeck
Your Bus Simulator team
http://updates.bussimulator.com
