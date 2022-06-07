 Skip to content

Bus Simulator 21 update for 7 June 2022

Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.18 available now!

Last edited by Wendy

We just released our latest update for Bus Simulator 21. The patch to version 2.18 includes some overall performance improvements, a number of bug fixes, general game improvements and introduces Chinese voiceovers for Simplified Chinese language settings. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.18:

New:

  • Chinese Voice Overs added (for Simplified Chinese)

Performance improvements:

  • Overall performance improvements for various areas on both maps

Bug fixes and general game improvements:

  • “Catch Em All” achievement has been fixed
  • Direction arrows on the streets of Seaside Valley are now visible again
  • Save games can be deleted again
  • Pedestrians do not jump from bridges anymore
  • Pedestrians do not sink into the streets anymore
  • Passenger delivery/pick up counter does not overcount anymore
  • Iveco Crossway LE is now showing the correct engine type
  • Mission 10 in Angel Shores which requires a balanced route does not complete with an unbalanced route anymore
  • In Sandbox Mode the Quest Log is hidden now
  • Female AI driver clipping elbow fixed
  • Corrected setting description for the language setting
  • Fixed controller can't apply locked customization
  • Interact area of the locker in the depot has been improved
  • Added a one time per game session reminder of how to stand up from the passenger seat
  • Now, you can not sit on passenger seats in the initial tutorial mission anymore
  • Long bus names are scrolling in the POI details panel
  • Fix of a wrong button icon in the Modding Kit menu
  • Added a boat called "Liam Dawe" as a special thanks for testing the game on Steamdeck

Your Bus Simulator team
http://updates.bussimulator.com

