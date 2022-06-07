 Skip to content

Shelter 69 update for 7 June 2022

Sisterhood Sportsmanship

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to new event in Shelter69!

The Sisterhood of Lust has heard of your arrival, and already their disciples queue up to visit you! XX will not let them touch you before she's sure they have what it takes, however!

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

