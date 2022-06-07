QOL, Balancing, Alterations, Many Fixes & the material converter.

This update was primarily focused on cleaning up many areas of the game, thanks to feedback from the community. Much balancing and quality of life changes were made, and it's just a start. There were also many additions to current features, balancing, and bug fixes. + the addition of the material-converter.

The game is starting to feel a lot more stable, which makes the addition of more drastic alterations, balancing, and new content much easier to do. There will be loads of changes within the upcoming days/weeks.

For those wondering, the next update will contain the "Save-Manager", where you can set up many "save-profiles" and swap between them. This will be the basis for future "events" as well.

Additions

Floob -> Holy Thread Converter now RESETS after entering a new Rift.

after entering a new Rift. Material Converter (from the Black-market shop)

Variable buy-counts added for both Glipbops, and Zapping.

Modifier-Relief bar, for every 15 or so ZAPs that you make, you will be rewarded with a bonus RNG roll.

Added Glipbop material cycling. (may not be active for all profiles at the moment, this will be changed.)

More tooltip additions, many more to come.

Added hearts to all managers that a rug loves (visible when you go to assign a manager to a rug)

Changes

ZAP window rework.

Increased most achievements/task rewards.

Added a new task, which also makes it so you cannot get impossible tasks anymore.

Modified many Galaxy scaling values.

Increase the cap on a few upgrades / black market upgrades.

Change the material gained popup to be more discrete.

Made more UI not "get in the way".

Changed around many UI elements.

Displayed the max of a galaxy boost in the prestige window.

Added rounding to many values that ended up getting too large.

Changed the descriptions of many upgrades.

Changed the tier of unlocks for warehouse machines, and also made it more clear when they unlock.

Fixes