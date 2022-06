Hi everyone! This is DoubleThink Studio.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.14) and made some further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:

· Fixed the bug that in the mini-game of "Explosion Crisis II", players might get stuck and not be able to exit the game properly when moving the plane to the edge of the screen.

Thank you again for your support and we'll see you in the next update.