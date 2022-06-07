Announcement 6/7/2022

After a long development, Acorn City is finally nearing it's completion. However, it is taking slightly longer than initially anticipated. Acorn City will be delayed until 6/11/2022 at the earliest. We apologize for the wait and have provided early access keys below for anybody to try the game before release. Thank you for sticking with us, happy building.

Sean-Paul Divincenzo, Divine Games.

GY2VR-K8CL5-KBJJQ

HD68G-8IH57-X82JY

DZJE9-IB5EA-60T4K

4WTGF-FT76Q-YRKAJ

0W55E-HAQKL-04WQG

AR3V7-6VHH8-LPX25

7JAMP-EKE05-WVFND

XZRQJ-9ZVJX-KHH6H

MQW7F-DZ3WY-ZB4WA

09B9D-BGM57-BQY69

X59VM-D0J8G-Z3RIA

R977X-2GVEC-H3PNT