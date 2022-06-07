 Skip to content

Acorn City: Tropical! update for 7 June 2022

Announcement 6/7/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8885691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long development, Acorn City is finally nearing it's completion. However, it is taking slightly longer than initially anticipated. Acorn City will be delayed until 6/11/2022 at the earliest. We apologize for the wait and have provided early access keys below for anybody to try the game before release. Thank you for sticking with us, happy building.

  • Sean-Paul Divincenzo, Divine Games.

GY2VR-K8CL5-KBJJQ
HD68G-8IH57-X82JY
DZJE9-IB5EA-60T4K
4WTGF-FT76Q-YRKAJ
0W55E-HAQKL-04WQG
AR3V7-6VHH8-LPX25
7JAMP-EKE05-WVFND
XZRQJ-9ZVJX-KHH6H
MQW7F-DZ3WY-ZB4WA
09B9D-BGM57-BQY69
X59VM-D0J8G-Z3RIA
R977X-2GVEC-H3PNT

