Early Access Release v.014

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay. Based on feedback, we've tweaked the physics for pump and altered the fast paddle input. We are also working on fixes for known bugs that we hope to include in the next update. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.014:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed character creator pop up messages for Challenge Modes

Fixed Billabong and Quiksilver 1 & 2 piece suit sponsorship unlock flow

Fixed Main menu break when exiting the Leaderboard Legends

Fixed Main menu break when exiting the Challenge Modes

Leaderboard Legends: equipment selection fixed

Fixed Tutorial loading to main menu

🌊Fixed broken leash in the game inventory

🌊Fixed broken character health repair in the game inventory.

🌊Fixed broken board health repair in the game inventory. Thank you cjdolan05 for reporting these bugs

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Graphic Settings: locked FPS at 120FPS

🌊 Re-work Pro Costume flow to improve UX

🌊 Re-work Custom Character costume flow to improve UX

🌊 Re-work paddle functionality. Tap method implemented and Tutorial updated

🌊 Re-work pump functionality. Tap method implemented and Tutorial updated

🌊 Re-work on rail surfing. More bite/ carve in the on wave turns

Re-work on-shore run functionality. Tap method implemented

Challenge Modes: add icon and character creator unlock functionality for 2nd and 3rd placing

Barton: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

Nathan: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

Clay: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

Yago: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

The Box: update wave shape and also improve restarts

Updated and improved ocean system foam maps on the waves and water planes

Updated Vans board short icons

Updated Roxy 2 piece female suit icons

Updated Quiksilver male 2 piece board short icons

Currenty working on:

🌊 Re-working A.I. and general score calibration for the each game mode

🌊 Adjusted wipeouts for barrelling small waves at the end of the section for surf state (invisible wave issue)

🌊 Fixing top of the wave take-off area - people getting stuck at the lip during takeoff and being dragged along with the wave

Custom Character default avatars: improve facial / body visualisation

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.