The Hayseed Knight update for 7 June 2022

Day 1 Patch (not even a patch)

The Hayseed Knight update for 7 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Messed up a little folder thing because I was tired yesterday and accidentally made it so the .exe for the full game couldn't be open through the launcher directly.

It should be fixed now! Thank you for your patience!!

