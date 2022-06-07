Patch 0.7.1.0 - Savanna, Dark magic, old age, death and breeding

This patch adds the following:

The ability for the player to become necromancers. This can be a done few ways, the two most likely being: start a new 'One brave soul'-game and choose the characters background 'Dark acolyte', or recieve a dark blessing from ancient statues found underground. Becoming a "dark faction" has many consquences for the gameplay (Paladins can now attack your vilage, for example) and it has a resource of its own, dark power.

A new biome: Savanna. Very warm and dangerous. It also has a new animal: Rhinos!

All animals can now breed and die from old age.

Age affects humans, their physical and energy maximums are lowered and they will eventually die.

A being from Grim Nights 1 returns (sort of).

This patch changes/fixes the following:

When creating harvest orders you can hold shift to also create an auto-replant order.

The older a human is, the higher the chance of them having extra perks. This goes for none-veterans as well.

The sky will be tinted depending on the biome and the temperature, giving biomes a more unique feel.

Bodies can now be moved.

Animals can be renamed.

Looting corpses now has a clear, clickable (and abortable) work order.

Some improvements to the over all AI and pathfinding.

Removes a few crashes and gets rid of a few bugs related to villagers just being stuck and not finding beds.

Plenty of the music has been remade and remastered.

There is more stuff done, but as always I forget, but this is for sure the biggest news! As always: I stand very ready for throwing in some hot-fixes. Large patches like this almost always have unforseen consequences and weird quirks.

I am looking forward to hearing from you, I really hope you enjoy this patch!

From the bottom of my heart: Thanks you for all your patience, feedback and support!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias!

PS: UI-making has never been my strong suit, and I read all your feedback and I always try to learn more on how to make the came more accessible and easier to understand. Things will improve and I will make more of the mechanics visible to the player, so there will be less of "Why does this guy not work?", etc.