맛있는 사랑 update for 8 June 2022

After Stories Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8884813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, all!

Now you can play after stories of Minseo and Yeri.

You can select this,

Now you can see their after stories via this menu.
This menu will unlock after you've cleared true endings of them.

Thank you.

