MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 7 June 2022

v0.19.29: Terrain Hotfix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! The update that went up yesterday had a bug in it which had gone completely undetected in our public 'test' branch for a full month; it had quite a lot of terrain details flipped between north and south, which could cause many sorts of intricate scenery builds to break.

This build fixes that bug; apologies for missing it during 'test'!

New in this build:

  • Fixes north/south flip of terrain type heights introduced in 0.19.17.
  • Modular buildings now allow up to 40 blocks per building (up from 16)
  • Updated localisation data.

-T

Changed files in this update

MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win64 Depot 486861
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win32 Depot 486862
MMORPG Tycoon 2 OSX Depot 486863
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux64 Depot 486864
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux32 Depot 486865
