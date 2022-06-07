June 8th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 8th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. New PVP Map – Elpida Island

A new PVP map 'Elpida Island' will be added. Elpida Island can be played in the survival mode.









2. Team Survival

Team Survival will be added. In Team Survival, 10 teams will compete on Elpida Island. The following information pertains to the new mode: Team Survival.

[2 Player Team]

Unlike the original Survival Mode, 2 players will team up to play in this mode. Teamplay will be crucial in this mode. Even if one member is knocked out, the other member can resurrect the knocked-out teammate manually. Players will not be able to manually resurrect their teammates after 30 seconds.

[Minimap]

A minimap has been added to display the location of teammates and the Safe Zone.

[Free Movement Between Areas]

Elpida Island allows free movement between areas.

Unlike the original Survival Mode, where narrow passages connected each area, all areas will be connected with no barriers between the areas.

[Buff Rank Expansion]

Players can now acquire buffs to enhance their buff up to rank 3.

[Slay Enemies to Gain Buffs]

When players slay an enemy, all the buffs the enemy has gained and buffs that recover resources will drop. Heroic buffs may drop on a low chance.

[Random Safe Zone Relocation]

Unlike the original Survival Mode, where the center of the Safe Zone was fixed at a point from start to end, Safe Zone will relocate to random locations every time its radius decreases, creating more variables within the game.

3. Karma Balance

[Wild Spirit]

Added a 0.16 second delay to the RMB command after the L Shift+LMB command

4. Karma Balance – PVP

[Sword Taliah]

Spinning Rising Slash

Changed Break damage as follows:

1st attack: increased by 100%

2nd attack: increased by 100%

3rd attack: unchanged

4th attack: decreased by 50%

[Lightning Fang]

Lightning Drop

Reduced damage by 20%

5. Apostle of Greed Raid Removed

Apostle of Greed Raid will be removed after June 8th maintenance.

All unused additional entry tickets will be removed during maintenance on June 8th (UTC+0).

Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece and costume aura synthesis list will be removed during maintenance on June 22nd (UTC+0).

6. Bug Fixes