KurtzPel update for 7 June 2022

June 8th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 8th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. New PVP Map – Elpida Island
  • A new PVP map 'Elpida Island' will be added. Elpida Island can be played in the survival mode.



2. Team Survival
  • Team Survival will be added. In Team Survival, 10 teams will compete on Elpida Island. The following information pertains to the new mode: Team Survival.

[2 Player Team]
Unlike the original Survival Mode, 2 players will team up to play in this mode. Teamplay will be crucial in this mode. Even if one member is knocked out, the other member can resurrect the knocked-out teammate manually. Players will not be able to manually resurrect their teammates after 30 seconds.

[Minimap]
A minimap has been added to display the location of teammates and the Safe Zone.

[Free Movement Between Areas]
Elpida Island allows free movement between areas.
Unlike the original Survival Mode, where narrow passages connected each area, all areas will be connected with no barriers between the areas.

[Buff Rank Expansion]
Players can now acquire buffs to enhance their buff up to rank 3.

[Slay Enemies to Gain Buffs]
When players slay an enemy, all the buffs the enemy has gained and buffs that recover resources will drop. Heroic buffs may drop on a low chance.

[Random Safe Zone Relocation]
Unlike the original Survival Mode, where the center of the Safe Zone was fixed at a point from start to end, Safe Zone will relocate to random locations every time its radius decreases, creating more variables within the game.

3. Karma Balance

[Wild Spirit]

  • Added a 0.16 second delay to the RMB command after the L Shift+LMB command
4. Karma Balance – PVP

[Sword Taliah]
Spinning Rising Slash

  • Changed Break damage as follows:
    1st attack: increased by 100%
    2nd attack: increased by 100%
    3rd attack: unchanged
    4th attack: decreased by 50%

[Lightning Fang]
Lightning Drop

  • Reduced damage by 20%
5. Apostle of Greed Raid Removed

Apostle of Greed Raid will be removed after June 8th maintenance.
All unused additional entry tickets will be removed during maintenance on June 8th (UTC+0).
Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece and costume aura synthesis list will be removed during maintenance on June 22nd (UTC+0).

6. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where KP Load Up UI overlapped with other UI in certain languages
  • Fixed a bug where equipment repair cost was displayed incorrectly on the pop-up screen that appears when entering a dungeon with 0 durability on an equipment
  • Fixed a bug where the equipment repair pop-up screen did not appear in certain situations
  • Fixed a bug where Ensher's Commander Undergarment (Female) did not have the intended appearance

