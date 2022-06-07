Early Access Patch Note ver.0.6.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8884189 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.6.0.4

A Crew content has been added to the game.

Create a Crew

In-game currency is not needed when creating Crews.

Crew names can only use English and numbers.

The crew name must contain at least 2 characters and a maximum of 12 characters.(space are not allowed.)

There are 5 regions: Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and South America.

Up to 100 people can join a Crew.

Crew Invitation

You can invite a friend to join your Crew through the Friends tab.

You can receive crew invitations from the Friends tab.

You will join the crew as soon as you accept the crew invitation.

You can receive up to 20 crew invitations.

Crew Search Function

Search for a specific crew by entering the crew name (full name) in the crew search list.

Sort the crew regions, to check crews in the region you want.

Set the region to All, to check all created crews available.

Apply to join a Crew

If you don't belong in any crew, you can apply to join multiple different crews. (You can apply only one time to the same crew).

ㄴ However, if the Crew Leader rejects your application, you can apply to join again. If you have already joined a crew, you cannot apply to join another crew.

Crew Rights

Crew members can check the crew members list and the crew options where you can leave the crew.

In the crew members list, you can check the crew member's nickname, level, and position.

The Crew Leader can manage the crew members list, change the crew name, change the crew introduction, manage applications, and the option to disband the crew.

The Crew Leader can delegate the Crew Leader position or kick a crew member by selecting the crew member from the members' list menu.

Function

The crew name cannot be changed for 7days after creation.

If you change the crew name, it cannot be changed again for 7 days.

"About Crew" is not limited by time.

"About Crew" can be written in languages other than English.

"About Crew" is displayed in the main crew menu, and partly in the crew list.

Important

Disbanded crew cannot be restored.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

P.S. Make sure to follow us on our social media to get all the latest Swing Dunk news!

Discord : https://discord.gg/xt8w6Yyehs

Twitter : https://twitter.com/SwingDunk

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk