Engine Upgrade: Modern Gamepads Now Supported!

Got a fancy new DualSense or Switch Pro gamepad? They now work in the latest update!

I've been upgrading the game engine and decided to fix some lingering bugs and issues too. This update coincides with the iPad and Apple TV versions, which just got keyboard support along with the changes below.

Added support for many new gamepads including Switch Pro and PS5

Added rumble support for newer Playstation, Switch and Xbox gamepads

Fixed controller D-pad not properly working

Using the Ship Dash no longer consumes ammo

Added a new Ship Dash tip

Pilots are now killed instantly in Ship Hunters and Team Deathmatch

Added rings to the Repulse level to show the push-back force

Fixed display bugs on the scoreboard

To everyone still enjoying Astro Duel: Thanks for playing!

-Rusty