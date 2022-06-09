Engine Upgrade: Modern Gamepads Now Supported!

Got a fancy new DualSense or Switch Pro gamepad? They now work in the latest update!
I've been upgrading the game engine and decided to fix some lingering bugs and issues too. This update coincides with the iPad and Apple TV versions, which just got keyboard support along with the changes below.
- Added support for many new gamepads including Switch Pro and PS5
- Added rumble support for newer Playstation, Switch and Xbox gamepads
- Fixed controller D-pad not properly working
- Using the Ship Dash no longer consumes ammo
- Added a new Ship Dash tip
- Pilots are now killed instantly in Ship Hunters and Team Deathmatch
- Added rings to the Repulse level to show the push-back force
- Fixed display bugs on the scoreboard
To everyone still enjoying Astro Duel: Thanks for playing!
-Rusty
