 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Duel update for 9 June 2022

Engine Upgrade: Modern Gamepads Now Supported!

Share · View all patches · Build 8884066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got a fancy new DualSense or Switch Pro gamepad? They now work in the latest update!

I've been upgrading the game engine and decided to fix some lingering bugs and issues too. This update coincides with the iPad and Apple TV versions, which just got keyboard support along with the changes below.

  • Added support for many new gamepads including Switch Pro and PS5
  • Added rumble support for newer Playstation, Switch and Xbox gamepads
  • Fixed controller D-pad not properly working
  • Using the Ship Dash no longer consumes ammo
  • Added a new Ship Dash tip
  • Pilots are now killed instantly in Ship Hunters and Team Deathmatch
  • Added rings to the Repulse level to show the push-back force
  • Fixed display bugs on the scoreboard

To everyone still enjoying Astro Duel: Thanks for playing!

-Rusty

Changed files in this update

Astro Duel Depot Win Depot 429691
  • Loading history…
Astro Duel Depot Mac Depot 429692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link