Hide Seek Survive update for 7 June 2022

Hide Seek Survive Version 3.3 - Recording Patch Fix

Hide Seek Survive Version 3.3 - Recording Patch Fix
Build 8884032

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Hope you're all enjoying the game! I received some feedback a while ago from a streamer that when recording the game in game capture instead of screen capture, the menus were what was recorded and not the actual gameplay.

After some investigation, I made a fix in the code and this issue is gone as far as I can tell. Recording the game works as intended using OBS with Game or Screen capture.

Please continue reaching out and posting reviews as it is the best way to help this game keep improving. As always, thank you so much for playing!

Best,

CampinCarl

