Dungeoneer update for 7 June 2022

Patch - June 6th, 2022

Patch - Build 8883956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally got around to fixing some of the high priority multiplayer bugs (as well as a few other issues.) I am hoping this patch will get players to feel safe with their characters while playing multiplayer co-op and PvP.

Fixes

Multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue where host player equipment meshes would not sync for connected players
  • Fixed an issue when connected players could craft items without consuming resources
  • Fixed an issue where connected player's skill data would not save correctly, corrupting the character skill data
  • Fixed an issue where connected player's quests would not progress for items and resources
  • Fixed an issue where connected player's quest data would reset when joining a another player's game
  • Fixed an issue where host quest indicators would reset
General
  • Fixed an issue where abilities would remain on your hotbar after unlearning them
  • Fixed the Create Helm ability
  • Fixed the collision for the Blade in the Boulder
  • Fixed some unreachable barrels in various locations
  • Changed the camera collision for the chains in the Distended Caverns
  • Added collision for some rocks in the Distended Cavern Bog

Enjoy,
Alex

