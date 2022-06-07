Patch - June 6th, 2022

I finally got around to fixing some of the high priority multiplayer bugs (as well as a few other issues.) I am hoping this patch will get players to feel safe with their characters while playing multiplayer co-op and PvP.

Fixes

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where host player equipment meshes would not sync for connected players

Fixed an issue when connected players could craft items without consuming resources

Fixed an issue where connected player's skill data would not save correctly, corrupting the character skill data

Fixed an issue where connected player's quests would not progress for items and resources

Fixed an issue where connected player's quest data would reset when joining a another player's game

Fixed an issue where host quest indicators would reset

General

Fixed an issue where abilities would remain on your hotbar after unlearning them

Fixed the Create Helm ability

Fixed the collision for the Blade in the Boulder

Fixed some unreachable barrels in various locations

Changed the camera collision for the chains in the Distended Caverns

Added collision for some rocks in the Distended Cavern Bog

Enjoy,

Alex