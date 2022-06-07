Patch - June 6th, 2022

I finally got around to fixing some of the high priority multiplayer bugs (as well as a few other issues.) I am hoping this patch will get players to feel safe with their characters while playing multiplayer co-op and PvP.
Fixes
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where host player equipment meshes would not sync for connected players
- Fixed an issue when connected players could craft items without consuming resources
- Fixed an issue where connected player's skill data would not save correctly, corrupting the character skill data
- Fixed an issue where connected player's quests would not progress for items and resources
- Fixed an issue where connected player's quest data would reset when joining a another player's game
- Fixed an issue where host quest indicators would reset
General
- Fixed an issue where abilities would remain on your hotbar after unlearning them
- Fixed the Create Helm ability
- Fixed the collision for the Blade in the Boulder
- Fixed some unreachable barrels in various locations
- Changed the camera collision for the chains in the Distended Caverns
- Added collision for some rocks in the Distended Cavern Bog
Enjoy,
Alex
