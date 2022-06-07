Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.9.1.8) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.1.8 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix for our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, and primarily fixes an out of memory error some players experienced when saving games with a lot of data in them.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that caused out of memory errors when saving very advanced games with lots of data in them.

Fixed a bug that caused career kiosk sidebar to show a blank career entry when clicking OK to confirm a selection.

Fixed a bug that allowed the emotional clobber event to happen when player is sleeping.

The big change here is the out of memory error fix. It appears that as save games got larger, the game was inefficiently using memory to store the save file before writing, and it could run out of memory before it finished, leaving broken or missing saves.

This fix changes the way save files are generated to use less memory when writing.

The other two fixes are fairly minor, addressing a blank entry that would appear in the career kiosk sidebar, and the occasional plot event firing during sleep, when it shouldn't.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC