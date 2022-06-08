 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crush Crush update for 8 June 2022

All Bets Are Off

Share · View all patches · Build 8883575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps!

Feeling a little dirty? No worries! Your head maid Nina is here to clean up. Actually, she’s here for her very own Phone Fling conversation - that’s kind of the same thing, right?

No?

Well anyway, it’s going to be a super fun chit-chat! There might be a surprise guest, too, but we won’t say anything more than that, because spoilers.

As always, you can unlock Nina’s Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with her. And, as always, we’re sure you’ll enjoy it thoroughly! One way or the other. Wink!

One other tidbit of news that might intrigue you: new messages from Lake are here! That means she’s almost ready to make her fully-dateable debut, so keep an eye out for her upcoming Limited Time Event!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

Changed files in this update

Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link