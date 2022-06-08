All Bets Are Off



Hey Panda Peeps!

Feeling a little dirty? No worries! Your head maid Nina is here to clean up. Actually, she’s here for her very own Phone Fling conversation - that’s kind of the same thing, right?

No?

Well anyway, it’s going to be a super fun chit-chat! There might be a surprise guest, too, but we won’t say anything more than that, because spoilers.

As always, you can unlock Nina’s Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with her. And, as always, we’re sure you’ll enjoy it thoroughly! One way or the other. Wink!

One other tidbit of news that might intrigue you: new messages from Lake are here! That means she’s almost ready to make her fully-dateable debut, so keep an eye out for her upcoming Limited Time Event!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas