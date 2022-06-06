 Skip to content

Monster Crown update for 6 June 2022

Monster Crown Comic is here!

Last edited 6 June 2022 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Tamers,

as promised, it's the 6th and chapter 1 of our comic is officially here!

See the announcement below, and even if you're not big into comics, I think you'll like something below for your code box at the barn ;)

MONSTER CROWN: THE COMIC is now available for purchase on http://itch.io and Gumroad! It will be available on Amazon in the near future. Both sites offer DRM-free downloads for pdf + cbz!

Itch: https://monstercrown.itch.io/monster-crown-the-comic-issue-1

Gumroad: https://monstercrownthecomic.gumroad.com/l/issue1

Additionally, in the MONSTER CROWN game on PC, you can unlock an exclusive new Dracoyle, modelled after his appearance in the Comic! Get DRACOYLE (Comic Ver.) by putting in the code "DRAGONKING" at the Farm! This new sprite was made by the talented @StarGazaART !

And finally, the character theme for our protagonist, Alex Duke Sawyer, has been finished by our composer @onion_mu!

You can also find it on his Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/user-995938499!

Changed files in this update

Monster Crown Content Depot 830371
Monster Crown Mac Depot 830373
Monster Crown Linux Depot 830374
