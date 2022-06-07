 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STHELL update for 7 June 2022

STHELL V2.0: Perks, Abilities & Community/Twitch Leaderboards!

Share · View all patches · Build 8882341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
STHELL v2.0 is here! Some tasty features are coming with this major update.
Are you ready?

  • Upgrades. Every machine you kill now drops credits. Collect them and make a stash, then buy perks and abilities for your next run!
  • Upgrades Shop. Unlock up to 4 perks slots, buy new perks and abilities and customize your build.
  • Community Leaderboards. Create your own leaderboard and share the credentials with your followers/friends to have private matches.
  • New languages: Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Italian.
  • New fonts and new logo.
  • New settings: FOV slider, weapons autoswitch.
  • Minor fixes here and there.

We're looking forward to have your feedbacks!
Have fun and git gud.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link