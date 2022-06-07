STHELL V2.0: Perks, Abilities & Community/Twitch Leaderboards!

Hey everyone!
STHELL v2.0 is here! Some tasty features are coming with this major update.
Are you ready?
- Upgrades. Every machine you kill now drops credits. Collect them and make a stash, then buy perks and abilities for your next run!
- Upgrades Shop. Unlock up to 4 perks slots, buy new perks and abilities and customize your build.
- Community Leaderboards. Create your own leaderboard and share the credentials with your followers/friends to have private matches.
- New languages: Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Italian.
- New fonts and new logo.
- New settings: FOV slider, weapons autoswitch.
- Minor fixes here and there.
We're looking forward to have your feedbacks!
Have fun and git gud.
