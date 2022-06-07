STHELL V2.0: Perks, Abilities & Community/Twitch Leaderboards!

Share · View all patches · Build 8882341 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

STHELL v2.0 is here! Some tasty features are coming with this major update.

Are you ready?

Upgrades . Every machine you kill now drops credits. Collect them and make a stash, then buy perks and abilities for your next run!

. Every machine you kill now drops credits. Collect them and make a stash, then buy perks and abilities for your next run! Upgrades Shop . Unlock up to 4 perks slots, buy new perks and abilities and customize your build.

. Unlock up to 4 perks slots, buy new perks and abilities and customize your build. Community Leaderboards . Create your own leaderboard and share the credentials with your followers/friends to have private matches.

. Create your own leaderboard and share the credentials with your followers/friends to have private matches. New languages : Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Italian.

: Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Italian. New fonts and new logo.

New settings: FOV slider, weapons autoswitch.

Minor fixes here and there.

We're looking forward to have your feedbacks!

Have fun and git gud.