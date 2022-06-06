Much Better with the new Update!

Hi everybody! :) I have done so many improvements and bug fixings. Thank you so much for your valuable feedbacks. New updates includes things listed below:
- Infinite falling down in caves bug is fixed!
- Holding multiple torch in one hand is fixed!
- Occulusion Culling problems are fixed!
- Ridiculous Climbing on Buildings bug is fixed! :D
- Dragons' Level and Coin Requirements are reduced (Now, it is easier to take high skilled dragons)
- Sound effects are added into Tavern
- You can't use your weapons or call your dragons anymore while you are swimming in the sea. :D
- Enemy Archers are more stable and powerful now (Fear them)
- Missing Localization words are completed!
- Now, it is easier to reach Controls Guideline in Options Panel.
I am working hard on completing the story and having good progress on Multiplayer side currently. Stay tuned guys!
Changed files in this update