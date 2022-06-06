Much Better with the new Update!

Hi everybody! :) I have done so many improvements and bug fixings. Thank you so much for your valuable feedbacks. New updates includes things listed below:

Infinite falling down in caves bug is fixed!

Holding multiple torch in one hand is fixed!

Occulusion Culling problems are fixed!

Ridiculous Climbing on Buildings bug is fixed! :D

Dragons' Level and Coin Requirements are reduced (Now, it is easier to take high skilled dragons)

Sound effects are added into Tavern

You can't use your weapons or call your dragons anymore while you are swimming in the sea. :D

Enemy Archers are more stable and powerful now (Fear them)

Missing Localization words are completed!

Now, it is easier to reach Controls Guideline in Options Panel.

I am working hard on completing the story and having good progress on Multiplayer side currently. Stay tuned guys!