On the Wings - Birth of a Hero update for 6 June 2022

Much Better with the new Update!

On the Wings - Birth of a Hero update for 6 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody! :) I have done so many improvements and bug fixings. Thank you so much for your valuable feedbacks. New updates includes things listed below:

  • Infinite falling down in caves bug is fixed!
  • Holding multiple torch in one hand is fixed!
  • Occulusion Culling problems are fixed!
  • Ridiculous Climbing on Buildings bug is fixed! :D
  • Dragons' Level and Coin Requirements are reduced (Now, it is easier to take high skilled dragons)
  • Sound effects are added into Tavern
  • You can't use your weapons or call your dragons anymore while you are swimming in the sea. :D
  • Enemy Archers are more stable and powerful now (Fear them)
  • Missing Localization words are completed!
  • Now, it is easier to reach Controls Guideline in Options Panel.

I am working hard on completing the story and having good progress on Multiplayer side currently. Stay tuned guys!

