Update v1.1.2 is now Live!

This update came a bit later than planned since reported bugs were hard to replicate since they were very particular, but alas, they have been fixed. Multiplayer should be even more playable now. :)

Changelog v1.1.2

Stardust Travels no longer trigger generating new paths when flying through Path End Pieces.

Paths passed now displays correctly on next rounds.

Improved Stardust Travels return to path after falling off the track.

Path generation triggered when last generated path begins Rumbling.

Impossible Difficulty settings altered to new generation code.

BugFix: