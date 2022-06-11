1.7 is LIVE! New level! Secret skaters!

Ok! This patch has a whole lot bundled up in it, but the headliner is AN ENTIRE NEW LEVEL. It canonically takes place after the story, and starts unlocked. So you can either play it first, or play it last, whatever floats your boat. It's a fun side story about the outside world.

There's also now a secret skater, from a Highly Recognizable Game/Intellectual Property. It unlocks when you beat the game. Have fun with that. I'm not gonna drop spoilers here, y'all can be surprised or spoil yourselves as you see fit.

Oh and there's pride clothes, cus, you know, Pride! Enjoy the rainbow birds in rainbow clothes.