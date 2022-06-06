BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.144: Ungrounded

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update addresses several bugs and adjusts some aesthetics.

It also adds a quality of life improvement to the Store screen: If you are on a tab other than the Mission Panel, the first press of the Back control will take you back to the Mission Panel. Only if you are already on the Mission Panel will pressing the Back control return you to the title screen. This was driving me nuts, and I was constantly accidentally backing out to the title screen when I intended to go to the Mission Panel to start the game.