BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.144: Ungrounded

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This update addresses several bugs and adjusts some aesthetics.
It also adds a quality of life improvement to the Store screen: If you are on a tab other than the Mission Panel, the first press of the Back control will take you back to the Mission Panel. Only if you are already on the Mission Panel will pressing the Back control return you to the title screen. This was driving me nuts, and I was constantly accidentally backing out to the title screen when I intended to go to the Mission Panel to start the game.
Improvements:
- Pressing Back Control on Store screen will first return to the Mission Panel. Only if the Mission Panel is the current panel will pressing the Back Control return you to the Title Screen.
- Adjusted saturation of engine particles so that hues in particle trails are more dynamic.
- Reduced glow effect of Ground FX.
- Adjusted sound effects to preserve original sample rate.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Pilot display for the initial Pilot erroneously showed stat bonuses when there are none.
- Fixed an issue where First Generation Pilots were showing a zero-level secondary bonus.
- Fixed an issue where Ground FX could not be equipped.
- Phase no longer changes post-warp.
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch