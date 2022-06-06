Patch Notes 0.4.5.2

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.5.2 (06/06/2022)

-Fixed the problem where enemies don't spawn right in portal rooms in Fisherman's Nest and Shrouded Fields.

-Fixed the problem where Ranger's Spread skill doesn't do damage.

-Fixed the problem where rain arrow from Last Farewell attack of some enemies blocks movement.

-Fixed the problem where required materials were shown wrong for gear slot upgrading after 50.

-Fixed the problem where mayhem layout completed leaderboard was not updating.

-Fixed the problem where Witch Progress on the main screen was colliding with Event Review.

-Event Review on the main screen is now smaller.