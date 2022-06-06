 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 6 June 2022

Patch Notes 0.4.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.5.2 (06/06/2022)

-Fixed the problem where enemies don't spawn right in portal rooms in Fisherman's Nest and Shrouded Fields.
-Fixed the problem where Ranger's Spread skill doesn't do damage.
-Fixed the problem where rain arrow from Last Farewell attack of some enemies blocks movement.
-Fixed the problem where required materials were shown wrong for gear slot upgrading after 50.
-Fixed the problem where mayhem layout completed leaderboard was not updating.
-Fixed the problem where Witch Progress on the main screen was colliding with Event Review.
-Event Review on the main screen is now smaller.

