Version 2.09 - Neighborhood Governance

A new neighborhood governance button allows control of two aspects of every neighborhood : whether roads auto-connect, and whether thru traffic is encouraged.

When auto connection is barricaded the neighborhood perimeter has a dashed look. Any roads that pass tangent to the barricaded neighborhood but do not attach are marked with a red dot to show the lack of automatic attachment.

When neighborhoods are marked to dissuade thru-traffic the neighborhood outline has a thin pulsating light color. These neighborhoods will still allow vehicles to pass through them, but only when going around would be impossible or a very long trip.

These two new features of All Quiet Roads 4743 should allow much greater high scores to become possible.