 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 6 June 2022

Version 2.09 - Neighborhood Governance

Share · View all patches · Build 8881670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new neighborhood governance button allows control of two aspects of every neighborhood : whether roads auto-connect, and whether thru traffic is encouraged.

When auto connection is barricaded the neighborhood perimeter has a dashed look. Any roads that pass tangent to the barricaded neighborhood but do not attach are marked with a red dot to show the lack of automatic attachment.

When neighborhoods are marked to dissuade thru-traffic the neighborhood outline has a thin pulsating light color. These neighborhoods will still allow vehicles to pass through them, but only when going around would be impossible or a very long trip.

These two new features of All Quiet Roads 4743 should allow much greater high scores to become possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1832052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link