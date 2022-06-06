Patch 1.02...b!

So, after a few days, ye dev is back at it again trying to fix some mess I unintentionally created when I decided to make a game, and add a few stuff cause why not.
New stuff added :
- Added a new small area that sort of uhhh yea, you need to figure it out
- Added another ____ thing that you need to upgrade your cards
- Proper death screen! A nice (I think?) sound plays, and you are re-located back to your spawn. It's still somewhat WIP but it's in a very good phase. Enjoy dying!
And, here is the (somewhat) long list of bug-fixes :
- Fixed being able to walk outside of area bounds. No good. Definitely not intended.
- Fixed auto-attack spamming causing the player to not be able to exit combat.
- Fixed critters getting stuck in random places. Now they will probably get stuck in places that make sense, like between 2 trees or something.
- Damage listed for Starfall matches damage the card does.
- Spamming all inputs (for fun I guess) while on combat no longer causes the player to cast 2 spells at the same time
- Removed the sneaky way to open the debug tool. You can stop sending me DMs about it now.
- Added a way more sneakier way to open the debug tool. You can resume sending me DMs if you find how.
- Fixed a bug at the -final encounter- (IT'S A PLAY ON WORDS CAUSE THE PROLOGUE IS NAMED FIRST ENCOUNTER) where the enemy does weird behavior when the player spams enter/exit combat.
- Added collisions to some places that should have collisions.
- Music properly stops when the player dies and does not continue and cut to a new track mid-play.
- Added more collisions to more places that should have collisions.
- Fixed some sound-effects not popping up (i.e picking up a card or opening a chest)
Lot of work, and lots more to come.
Did I mention we have a discord where you can give all your feedback so we can fix even more bugs, which is definitely the best part of game-design? Well, here it is:
Did I also mention we have a KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN RUNNING RIGHT NOW GO CHECK IT GO GO GO GO :
Changed files in this update