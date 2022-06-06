Patch 1.02...b!

So, after a few days, ye dev is back at it again trying to fix some mess I unintentionally created when I decided to make a game, and add a few stuff cause why not.

New stuff added :

Added a new small area that sort of uhhh yea, you need to figure it out

Added another ____ thing that you need to upgrade your cards

Proper death screen! A nice (I think?) sound plays, and you are re-located back to your spawn. It's still somewhat WIP but it's in a very good phase. Enjoy dying!

And, here is the (somewhat) long list of bug-fixes :

Fixed being able to walk outside of area bounds. No good. Definitely not intended.

Fixed auto-attack spamming causing the player to not be able to exit combat.

Fixed critters getting stuck in random places. Now they will probably get stuck in places that make sense, like between 2 trees or something.

Damage listed for Starfall matches damage the card does.

Spamming all inputs (for fun I guess) while on combat no longer causes the player to cast 2 spells at the same time

Removed the sneaky way to open the debug tool. You can stop sending me DMs about it now.

Added a way more sneakier way to open the debug tool. You can resume sending me DMs if you find how.

Fixed a bug at the -final encounter- (IT'S A PLAY ON WORDS CAUSE THE PROLOGUE IS NAMED FIRST ENCOUNTER) where the enemy does weird behavior when the player spams enter/exit combat.

Added collisions to some places that should have collisions.

Music properly stops when the player dies and does not continue and cut to a new track mid-play.

Added more collisions to more places that should have collisions.

Fixed some sound-effects not popping up (i.e picking up a card or opening a chest)

Lot of work, and lots more to come.

Did I mention we have a discord where you can give all your feedback so we can fix even more bugs, which is definitely the best part of game-design? Well, here it is:

DISCORD

Did I also mention we have a KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN RUNNING RIGHT NOW GO CHECK IT GO GO GO GO :

KICKSTARTER