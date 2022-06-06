 Skip to content

Endlanders : First Encounter update for 6 June 2022

Patch 1.02...b!

Share · View all patches · Build 8881623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, after a few days, ye dev is back at it again trying to fix some mess I unintentionally created when I decided to make a game, and add a few stuff cause why not.

New stuff added :

  • Added a new small area that sort of uhhh yea, you need to figure it out
  • Added another ____ thing that you need to upgrade your cards
  • Proper death screen! A nice (I think?) sound plays, and you are re-located back to your spawn. It's still somewhat WIP but it's in a very good phase. Enjoy dying!

And, here is the (somewhat) long list of bug-fixes :

  • Fixed being able to walk outside of area bounds. No good. Definitely not intended.
  • Fixed auto-attack spamming causing the player to not be able to exit combat.
  • Fixed critters getting stuck in random places. Now they will probably get stuck in places that make sense, like between 2 trees or something.
  • Damage listed for Starfall matches damage the card does.
  • Spamming all inputs (for fun I guess) while on combat no longer causes the player to cast 2 spells at the same time
  • Removed the sneaky way to open the debug tool. You can stop sending me DMs about it now.
  • Added a way more sneakier way to open the debug tool. You can resume sending me DMs if you find how.
  • Fixed a bug at the -final encounter- (IT'S A PLAY ON WORDS CAUSE THE PROLOGUE IS NAMED FIRST ENCOUNTER) where the enemy does weird behavior when the player spams enter/exit combat.
  • Added collisions to some places that should have collisions.
  • Music properly stops when the player dies and does not continue and cut to a new track mid-play.
  • Added more collisions to more places that should have collisions.
  • Fixed some sound-effects not popping up (i.e picking up a card or opening a chest)

Lot of work, and lots more to come.

Did I mention we have a discord where you can give all your feedback so we can fix even more bugs, which is definitely the best part of game-design? Well, here it is:

DISCORD

Did I also mention we have a KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN RUNNING RIGHT NOW GO CHECK IT GO GO GO GO :

KICKSTARTER

