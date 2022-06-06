Endless Mode, Jungle Map, and Balance Changes!

Endless Mode

Endless mode has finally arrived! After completing a map, simply click the "Continue to Endless" button to start endless mode.

In endless mode, your goal is to survive for as long as possible. While in endless mode, soul generation is reduced, blessings are no longer given at the start of each wave, and many enemy breach modifiers become permanent. Checkpoints are disabled while in endless mode.

I'll be making changes and tweaks to endless mode as feedback comes in so make sure to stop by the discord or the steam forums and let me know what you think!

New Map - Jungle

A brand new map will be replacing Desert as the first map of chapter 4, and Desert will be moved to be the final map of chapter 5.

Balance Changes

Attack speed upgrades now give a % bonus rather than a flat bonus. Most upgrades have their bonuses relatively the same as before, though there are a few adjustments outlined below. Attack speed upgrades now properly say how much % increase they give in the upgrade description.

Forest Spirit

Blind Rage (T4L-R) Rework

Gain 75 damage and 35% increased attack speed, however this Spirit now only targets random units.

Costs 4500 souls

Previously "Gain 100 damage, however this Spirit can no longer target ELITEs"

Root Network (T3-R)

Bonus damage 10 > 5

Cost 1750 > 900

Aim For the Wings (T4R-L)

Cost Reduced to 3500 (from 4500)

Tooltip now properly states correct damage amount (30 from 20)

Added 30 bonus damage against ELITE fliers

Ley Line Manipulation (T4R-R)

Cost Reduced to 2300 (from 3000)

Bonus damage increased to 15 (from 10 (was bugged and only giving 5))

Lightning 2

Bonus target count 3 > 2

Lightning 3

Bonus target count 5 > 4

Removed +30 Damage

Explosive Spirit

Base Stats

Damage 12 > 16

Attack Speed .55 > .7

T1-L

Cost 325 > 150

Bonus aoe 2 > 3

T1-R

Cost 375 > 225

T2-L

Cost 525 > 375

T2-R

Cost 900 > 550

Cluster Bombs (T3-L)

Cost 1800 > 1400

Cluster Count (T4L-L)

Bonus damage 15 > 25

Cost 4300 > 6250

Elite Hunter (T3-M)

Bonus ELITE multiplier 200% > 300%

Cost 1950 > 1750

Fire 2

Damage 25 > 20

Armor reduction 20 > 10

Fire 3

Damage 40 > 30

Wind 2

Added +1 range

Removed 25% increased damage debuff

Wind 3

Added 25% increased damage debuff

Removed +2 range

Sniper Spirit

New "Angled" targeting option

Use this new targeting option to set a preferred targeting angle. If ground enemies are detected in this zone, Sniper will shoot projectiles at that angle. If no enemies are detected, she will fire at the first enemy instead.

Projectile spread angle 15 degrees > 30 degrees

The goal of this change is to make it easier to setup reliable pierce angles. Try it out and let me know how it feels!

Base Attack Speed

.5 > .6

T1-L and T1-R

Cost 700 > 350

T2-R

Cost 1675 > 1000

Spray and Pray (T3-R)

Cost 8200 > 6200

Attack speed values reduced proportionately

Sniper Senses (T4R-R)

Cost 11000 > 7500

Removed bonus flier damage

Return to Sender (T3-M)

Bonus pierce 5 > 3

Collateral Damage (T4M-L)

Bonus damage per enemy hit 15 > 10

Siphoner (T4L-L)

No longer gives infinite pierce

Tooltip now properly states that it gives bonus attack speed for the ability's duration

Slight increase to bonus attack speed (~.3 extra attacks per second)

Fire 1

Now executes ELITEs below 15%HP

Fire 2

Damage 15 > 25

ELITE execute threshold 20% > 25%

Fire 3

Damage 30 > 50

Lightning

Lightning damage now ignores armor

Gatling Spirit

Wind 1

Bonus range 2 > 1

Wind 3

Added +1 range

Curse Spirit

Base cost 525 > 400

T1-L

Cost 800 > 525

T1-R

Cost 525 > 375

T2-L Rework - Atrophy

"Cursed ELITEs take 15% increased damage"

Previously "Gain increased attack speed"

Bane (T3-L)

Cost 6750 > 4000

Explosion Radius 8 > 12

Blight (T4L-L)

Explosion radius 12 > 20

Now increases stored damage to 15%

Removed 4s bonus curse duration

Binding Grasp (T3-M)

Added "Curse slows now apply to ELITEs"

Warden (T4M-R) Rework

Increases slow strength to 50%

Previously "Curse slows now apply to ELITEs"

Harvest (T3-R)

Bonus soul value 25% > 10%

Cost 5000 > 2000

Reaper of Souls (T4R-L)

Bonus soul total 50% > 25%

Cost 7500 > 5000

T4R-R Rework - Sacrifice

Sacrifice this Spirit and gain a blessing

Costs 500 souls

Fire

Tooltip now properly states that bonus effectiveness is halved for slows

Lightning

Voodoo doll damage is now capped at 5000 damage

Cyclone Spirit

Guard Break (T2-L) Rework

Empowered strikes reduce 8 armor for 5 seconds

Previously "Gain 10 armor penetration"

Costs 800 souls

Blade Flurry (T4L-R)

Basic strikes no longer shoot shockwaves

Added 10 damage

Cost 13000 > 9000

Corrupted Blood (T4M-R)

Transfer 100% > 25% of stacks

Cost 12250 > 10000

Bleed Out (T4M-L)

Added 30% attack speed

Apply 60 > 45 additional bleed stacks to ELITEs

Cost 9750 > 10000

Mini Cyclones (T3-R)

Fixed a bug where mini cyclones were doing triple damage

Wind 1

Moved Blade Dancer ability to tier 2

Wind 2

Removed bonus range and ability duration

Fire 1

Bonus damage 10 > 5

Added 150% bonus empowered damage

Fire 2

Added 10 damage

Removed 10 armor penetration

Bonus Empowered damage 300% > 200%

Added +1 empowered strike range

Fire 3

Removed +1 empowered strike range

Removed 20 armor penetration

Bonus empowered damage 600% > 350%

Mushroom Spirit

Wind

MEGA trap now applies to fliers

Lightning 3

Bonus attack speed 3 > 1.5

Laser Spirit

Embrace Corruption (T4M-L)

Bonus attack speed per blessing absorbed .6 > .35

Divine Spirit

Wind

Wind 2 (flier targeting) and Wind 3 (enemy stun) have been swapped

Enemies/Other

Enemy Health

Stage 1 Imp HP 35 > 32 (Explosive now kills them in 2 hits)

Stage 2 Undead Mage fliers +15% HP

Stage 4 Barons +10%HP

Stage 5 all ground units +20% HP

ELITE Health

Stage 3 and 5 end of round HP scaling 10% > 15%

This occurs after the Bulwark round

Soul Generation

Stage 4 -10% souls

Stage 5 -15% souls

This amounts to about 11k less souls gained by the end of the game

Chaos Breaches

2x Hellement Tier ups are no longer offered during Chaos Breaches

These are the Tier 1 > Tier 3 and 2 Hellement tier up options

Other Changes

The anarchy icon has been updated with a new evolving icon

Bug Fixes

You no longer gain exp after the first completion of tutorial 2

Fixed a bug where Explosive Spirit's lightning strike would do no damage

Fixed a bug where Forest Spirit's Root Network upgrade could apply to non-Forest Spirits

Fixed a bug where Gatling Spirit's shatter path could hit enemies it wasn't supposed to

Fixed an issue where the game would soft lock if you placed a Mushroom Spirit, were defeated, and restarted from a checkpoint

Fixed a bug where the end game menu would display 19 lives lost after a Fragile mod completion

Join the discord: https://discord.gg/ggTgSsbr3G