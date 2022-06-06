Endless Mode, Jungle Map, and Balance Changes!

Endless Mode
Endless mode has finally arrived! After completing a map, simply click the "Continue to Endless" button to start endless mode.
In endless mode, your goal is to survive for as long as possible. While in endless mode, soul generation is reduced, blessings are no longer given at the start of each wave, and many enemy breach modifiers become permanent. Checkpoints are disabled while in endless mode.
I'll be making changes and tweaks to endless mode as feedback comes in so make sure to stop by the discord or the steam forums and let me know what you think!
New Map - Jungle
A brand new map will be replacing Desert as the first map of chapter 4, and Desert will be moved to be the final map of chapter 5.
Balance Changes
- Attack speed upgrades now give a % bonus rather than a flat bonus. Most upgrades have their bonuses relatively the same as before, though there are a few adjustments outlined below. Attack speed upgrades now properly say how much % increase they give in the upgrade description.
Forest Spirit
Blind Rage (T4L-R) Rework
- Gain 75 damage and 35% increased attack speed, however this Spirit now only targets random units.
- Costs 4500 souls
- Previously "Gain 100 damage, however this Spirit can no longer target ELITEs"
Root Network (T3-R)
- Bonus damage 10 > 5
- Cost 1750 > 900
Aim For the Wings (T4R-L)
- Cost Reduced to 3500 (from 4500)
- Tooltip now properly states correct damage amount (30 from 20)
- Added 30 bonus damage against ELITE fliers
Ley Line Manipulation (T4R-R)
- Cost Reduced to 2300 (from 3000)
- Bonus damage increased to 15 (from 10 (was bugged and only giving 5))
Lightning 2
- Bonus target count 3 > 2
Lightning 3
- Bonus target count 5 > 4
- Removed +30 Damage
Explosive Spirit
Base Stats
- Damage 12 > 16
- Attack Speed .55 > .7
T1-L
- Cost 325 > 150
- Bonus aoe 2 > 3
T1-R
- Cost 375 > 225
T2-L
- Cost 525 > 375
T2-R
- Cost 900 > 550
Cluster Bombs (T3-L)
- Cost 1800 > 1400
Cluster Count (T4L-L)
- Bonus damage 15 > 25
- Cost 4300 > 6250
Elite Hunter (T3-M)
- Bonus ELITE multiplier 200% > 300%
- Cost 1950 > 1750
Fire 2
- Damage 25 > 20
- Armor reduction 20 > 10
Fire 3
- Damage 40 > 30
Wind 2
- Added +1 range
- Removed 25% increased damage debuff
Wind 3
- Added 25% increased damage debuff
- Removed +2 range
Sniper Spirit
New "Angled" targeting option
- Use this new targeting option to set a preferred targeting angle. If ground enemies are detected in this zone, Sniper will shoot projectiles at that angle. If no enemies are detected, she will fire at the first enemy instead.
- Projectile spread angle 15 degrees > 30 degrees
- The goal of this change is to make it easier to setup reliable pierce angles. Try it out and let me know how it feels!
Base Attack Speed
- .5 > .6
T1-L and T1-R
- Cost 700 > 350
T2-R
- Cost 1675 > 1000
Spray and Pray (T3-R)
- Cost 8200 > 6200
- Attack speed values reduced proportionately
Sniper Senses (T4R-R)
- Cost 11000 > 7500
- Removed bonus flier damage
Return to Sender (T3-M)
- Bonus pierce 5 > 3
Collateral Damage (T4M-L)
- Bonus damage per enemy hit 15 > 10
Siphoner (T4L-L)
- No longer gives infinite pierce
- Tooltip now properly states that it gives bonus attack speed for the ability's duration
- Slight increase to bonus attack speed (~.3 extra attacks per second)
Fire 1
- Now executes ELITEs below 15%HP
Fire 2
- Damage 15 > 25
- ELITE execute threshold 20% > 25%
Fire 3
- Damage 30 > 50
Lightning
- Lightning damage now ignores armor
Gatling Spirit
Wind 1
- Bonus range 2 > 1
Wind 3
- Added +1 range
Curse Spirit
- Base cost 525 > 400
T1-L
- Cost 800 > 525
T1-R
- Cost 525 > 375
T2-L Rework - Atrophy
- "Cursed ELITEs take 15% increased damage"
- Previously "Gain increased attack speed"
Bane (T3-L)
- Cost 6750 > 4000
- Explosion Radius 8 > 12
Blight (T4L-L)
- Explosion radius 12 > 20
- Now increases stored damage to 15%
- Removed 4s bonus curse duration
Binding Grasp (T3-M)
- Added "Curse slows now apply to ELITEs"
Warden (T4M-R) Rework
- Increases slow strength to 50%
- Previously "Curse slows now apply to ELITEs"
Harvest (T3-R)
- Bonus soul value 25% > 10%
- Cost 5000 > 2000
Reaper of Souls (T4R-L)
- Bonus soul total 50% > 25%
- Cost 7500 > 5000
T4R-R Rework - Sacrifice
- Sacrifice this Spirit and gain a blessing
- Costs 500 souls
Fire
- Tooltip now properly states that bonus effectiveness is halved for slows
Lightning
- Voodoo doll damage is now capped at 5000 damage
Cyclone Spirit
Guard Break (T2-L) Rework
- Empowered strikes reduce 8 armor for 5 seconds
- Previously "Gain 10 armor penetration"
- Costs 800 souls
Blade Flurry (T4L-R)
- Basic strikes no longer shoot shockwaves
- Added 10 damage
- Cost 13000 > 9000
Corrupted Blood (T4M-R)
- Transfer 100% > 25% of stacks
- Cost 12250 > 10000
Bleed Out (T4M-L)
- Added 30% attack speed
- Apply 60 > 45 additional bleed stacks to ELITEs
- Cost 9750 > 10000
Mini Cyclones (T3-R)
- Fixed a bug where mini cyclones were doing triple damage
Wind 1
- Moved Blade Dancer ability to tier 2
Wind 2
- Removed bonus range and ability duration
Fire 1
- Bonus damage 10 > 5
- Added 150% bonus empowered damage
Fire 2
- Added 10 damage
- Removed 10 armor penetration
- Bonus Empowered damage 300% > 200%
- Added +1 empowered strike range
Fire 3
- Removed +1 empowered strike range
- Removed 20 armor penetration
- Bonus empowered damage 600% > 350%
Mushroom Spirit
Wind
- MEGA trap now applies to fliers
Lightning 3
- Bonus attack speed 3 > 1.5
Laser Spirit
Embrace Corruption (T4M-L)
- Bonus attack speed per blessing absorbed .6 > .35
Divine Spirit
Wind
- Wind 2 (flier targeting) and Wind 3 (enemy stun) have been swapped
Enemies/Other
Enemy Health
- Stage 1 Imp HP 35 > 32 (Explosive now kills them in 2 hits)
- Stage 2 Undead Mage fliers +15% HP
- Stage 4 Barons +10%HP
- Stage 5 all ground units +20% HP
ELITE Health
- Stage 3 and 5 end of round HP scaling 10% > 15%
- This occurs after the Bulwark round
Soul Generation
- Stage 4 -10% souls
- Stage 5 -15% souls
- This amounts to about 11k less souls gained by the end of the game
Chaos Breaches
- 2x Hellement Tier ups are no longer offered during Chaos Breaches
- These are the Tier 1 > Tier 3 and 2 Hellement tier up options
Other Changes
- The anarchy icon has been updated with a new evolving icon
Bug Fixes
- You no longer gain exp after the first completion of tutorial 2
- Fixed a bug where Explosive Spirit's lightning strike would do no damage
- Fixed a bug where Forest Spirit's Root Network upgrade could apply to non-Forest Spirits
- Fixed a bug where Gatling Spirit's shatter path could hit enemies it wasn't supposed to
- Fixed an issue where the game would soft lock if you placed a Mushroom Spirit, were defeated, and restarted from a checkpoint
- Fixed a bug where the end game menu would display 19 lives lost after a Fragile mod completion
Join the discord: https://discord.gg/ggTgSsbr3G
Changed files in this update