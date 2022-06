Share · View all patches · Build 8881447 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 19:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Perpetual Motion wasn't applying to Bell and Stormhammer. This has been fixed

Stealth would break on some weapon ability use despite having Nin Nin active (Shortbow, Longbow Dagger, Chakram, Lantern). You should now correctly stay in stealth when using these weapon abilities as long as your stealth timer is still active.

Armored Slam is now applied correctly when you have full armor.