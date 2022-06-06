Update 1.3.3387 includes improvements for Steam Deck and other bits

Hi there, we've got another update for you today! This update cleans up some rough edges in Steam Deck, and expands the number of game modes that can use Ideology functionality.

The update should be compatible with all saves and mods.

If the update cause problems and you have a bug to report, or you want to help us test, please join the Official RimWorld Development Discord! Thank you to all of our testers for your feedback.

Have a great week!

Tia

Steam Deck Improvements

Fixed multiple cases where on Steam Deck some keyboard shortcuts were mentioned

Commands now show "button A" glyph instead of "A" label on Steam Deck.

When architect search bar is focused on a Steam Deck and the on-screen keyboard is visible, move gizmos up so that they're still visible.

Added "Keyboard mode" option on Steam Deck in case someone connects a keyboard to the SteamDeck.

Ideology Improvements

Drum and dance parties can be held in the "Ideology system inactive" mode. Party hard!

Relics system now works in "Ideology system inactive" mode. You can do the relic chase, quests build the reliquaries, and so on.

Colonists no longer get upset for delaying a ritual.

Colorized some ideoligion-related text in ritual trigger letter.

Negative thoughts related to not having enough scarification scars do not apply at very low expectations or lower.

"No slaves in colony" thought does not apply at "Very low" expectations or below.

Ritual opportunity letters are skipped for most rituals for the first 10 days of play.

Adjusted reliquary description.

Adjusted inspect pane and stat readout for relics in classic mode.

Misc

Updated player creative content.

Changed the nutrients needed for lavish vegetarian and lavish carnivore meals to 1.25 (previously 2.5).

Fixes