A bit of unplanned radio silence due to the data loss catastrophe and having to set up shop on a completely different dev machine altogether. One step at a time I recover.
One such step is newest boss fight Chef Porcini, which is the first true new gameplay content since then. It's the fourth and probably-ish last boss to be added to the game, but it's the first you will meet in the game and it's honestly really, really easy. Still fun though. I think at least one thing in this game ought to be easy. That's ok. I accept it.
Level count is now up to 20. Probably will pump out a few more and then wrap this strange-looking game thing up for a final release.
See ya psilo heads
Patch notes for this version:
- New boss fight Chef Porcini released. It's very easy but still a bit fun. Softens that initial difficulty curve a bit. It's inbetween Citrus Falls and Mystic Castle. Skull times are set.
- In the demo, unavailable levels now have a grey marker in the overworld.
