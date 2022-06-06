New Boss Fight: Chef Porcini

A bit of unplanned radio silence due to the data loss catastrophe and having to set up shop on a completely different dev machine altogether. One step at a time I recover.

One such step is newest boss fight Chef Porcini, which is the first true new gameplay content since then. It's the fourth and probably-ish last boss to be added to the game, but it's the first you will meet in the game and it's honestly really, really easy. Still fun though. I think at least one thing in this game ought to be easy. That's ok. I accept it.

Level count is now up to 20. Probably will pump out a few more and then wrap this strange-looking game thing up for a final release.

See ya psilo heads

Patch notes for this version: