Hotfix 06.06.2022

Good morning Mercenaries!

Happy Monday ~ We've been reviewing all the feedback from over the weekend and are happy to provide a hotfix today regarding the following changes:

Fixed the help commands on the remote console to better represent commands available

Upgraded anti-cheat infrastructure and enabled server auto-kicks for non-compliance

Added a workaround for players that are constantly getting the "failed to connect to leap online services" message

Reduced the size of the riot shield so that players have an easier time making headshots

Hid unowned contractor bonuses from the perk's menu

Fixed an issue where players would hear more footsteps than expected in first person

Fixed a crash related to skin loading

Fixed an issue with the matchmaker which caused it to prefer matches with a lower max player count

And the rest have been balancing, performance improvements, and some crash fixes as well.

Just a reminder, players must run with anti cheat in order to not get kicked from our official servers. If you are experiencing any issues, you should run the game from your library and select "uininstall anticheat" and then repeat and choose "install anticheat"

Thank you all for your support, we're committed to making this game the best! If you have any issues at all, please feel free to let us know by LEAPing into our Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/leap

That's all for now, we'll see you real soon. :)