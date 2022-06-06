 Skip to content

Mech Armada update for 6 June 2022

Mech Armada Locks In Its Launch Day

Hi Everyone,

Back in August 2021 I launched Mech Armada into Early Access and since that time the game has received sweeping improvements. From significant tweaks to its economy, to greater player flexibility, alongside many helpful quality of life changes, the game has come a long way. Today I'm happy to confirm that Mech Armada will officially launch on June 16th, 2022, releasing with a 20% discount and with full text localization in 7 languages: French Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese.

I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you who've been on this journey with me.

As a solo developer, Mech Armada is a passion project that has continued to grow and to see it sat on a Very Positive rating on Steam is incredibly humbling. I hope you'll enjoy what's coming in 1.0.

/Sergio

