Escape Simulator: Steampunk DLC is OUT NOW!

Four brand new rooms for you to escape from in style!

Get ready to solve a lot more puzzles, because the brand new Steampunk DLC is out now! Featuring four additional rooms that are filled to the brim with all kinds of curious machinery, this DLC is sure to get your gears grinding! To celebrate the arrival of this new content, both Escape Simulator and the Steampunk DLC are currently on sale! Additionally, you can now get all available content directly through the newly available Escape Simulator: Collector's Edition. This bundle is also available if you already own Escape Simulator and will add the content that you don't own yet to your Steam wallet. If you can't wait to board the Valor, then you can get the Steampunk DLC right here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1942100/Escape_Simulator_Steampunk_DLC/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26190/Escape_Simulator__Collectors_Edition/

Each room in this DLC represents a different area of the steampunk airship ‘Valor’. Your journey through the Valor begins at The Crew Quarters, where you are awoken by a sudden explosion. You’ll have to make your way topside by putting out fires in The Engine Room and by taking care of the plants in The Greenhouse. Will you be able to make it to The Helm Room on time and regain control of the airship?

Bring your community rooms to the next level!

In addition to all of the newly available Steampunk content, we are also releasing the free ‘Room Editor 2.0’ update today! This update will greatly expand the amount of possibilities for builders to make awesome community rooms! Additionally, builders will also get access to all of the Steampunk DLC assets, regardless of whether they bought the DLC or not.

To start things off, the latest version of the Room Editor now allows room builders to add all types of lighting to their rooms! With this feature, you’ll be able to really crank up the atmosphere in your creations. Additionally, we are adding post-processing options and a brand new model importer! With this model importer, builders are now able to add their own assets to their rooms, which will open up a world of opportunities!

Finally, the new Room Editor also adds a function which allows builders to make use of LUA scripting. Through scripting, builders will be able to modify the properties of their rooms to their own will. Like with the other added functions, we believe this will allow builders to further create rooms that are beyond our imagination!

For more information on the contents of the Room Editor 2.0 update, see the patch notes below!

New Light prop, now you can add custom lighting and it comes with better performance!

New post-processing prop, allowing you to change the ambience of your rooms.

New zoomable behavior, no more zooming to locks 🔒🔍

New scripting custom rooms using Lua

More flexible than current setup, but Lua programming knowledge is required.

New Custom Drag behavior specifically for scripting. It gives you more control over object interactions.

New loading custom models as props, you can create musical instruments using primitive objects or import one from .gltf file!

UX tweak: Changed from behavior buttons to a dropdown (Button, Animation, Turnable,...)

Menu UI scale fix for smaller screens

New Discord Rich Presence, show others which awesome rooms you are playing 🙂

So what’s next for Escape Simulator?

We’ve been working hard to continue improving the Escape Simulator experience and there’s still a lot more awesome stuff coming up! That said, we are well aware that we couldn’t have done any of this without all of your support. We are truly glad to have such a great community and we hope you’ll continue to enjoy all of the upcoming updates. Currently we are still working on two free additional rooms that will be revealed at a later point, so be sure to keep an eye on our channels for more information! Finally, you can also join our official Discord channel to talk about all things Escape Simulator. See you there?

♥ Pine team