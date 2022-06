Patchnote of LoopHero v.1.155:

• hide game version string in Intro

• if exit the game during boss invasion and return again - boss portal music starts to play

• in the first dialog with final boss wrong sprite was drawn

• storm temple sometimes didnt work

• fix mistake in description of monster skill "Hardening"

• added to Witch hut decription about max potions decrease

• some ERMAK fixes