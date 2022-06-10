Update Beta 2.1

Greetings fellow handymen!

I bring you a new semi-big update! It's been a while since the last update and I'd like to apologise for that. This update brings some cool new features and a bunch of quality of life improvements. However I know that you guys want MORE! So don't worry, I've got some VERY exciting stuff planned for the next update. But for now, I bring you Update b2.1!

And here's what's in it:

What's New?

Customizable Flashlights! Cellphone Lantern Hambone Toy Gun more coming soon...

Added cockroach swarms! Ewwww gross!!!!

Confirmation menu when quitting a game.

Host can now restart the game from the quit menu.

What's Better?

New input system for better controller support (key binding & full controller support coming soon).

Escape/Start key now exits repair screen without pausing game.

Increased pixel filter resolution for a clearer image.

Added "YOU ARE HERE" indicator to map

Made online player count more clear.

Improved the effectiveness of stunning the ghost (to compensate for lag).

Ghost now emits a loud distinctive sound when chasing a player.

Added instructions on how to read the map to the "How to play" menu.

What's Fixed?

Fixed fly swarm sounds ignoring volume settings.

Fixed bug where changing spectated player would cause the resolution to drop.

Fixed flow falling flashlight bug.

Fixed bug where using the cloning machine would cause the ghost to agro at the wrong player.

Fixed custom items desync when equipping new items while in the elevator.

Fixed bug where dead players who disconnected would leave behind their flashlights.

Fixed bug where getting duplicate stickers would not increase sticker limit.

Fixed bug where volume settings were ignored on startup.

Fixed ghost camping players from above/below the stairs.

Fixed bug where sticker capsules did not award players with additional stickers.

I hope you will all enjoy this new update. I'd like to apologise again for the delay in releasing this update. But get excited for the next one! I hope to bring you hardcore H4S veterans something truly new.

As always, things in the game are not final, so if you have any suggestions please don't be afraid to get in touch with me via the discord: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

I'd love to hear your ideas, if you experience any bugs or if there are things you don't quite like.

As always:

Enjoy, have fun and get spooked!

Ben.