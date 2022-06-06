Hotfix v.25.6

Changes

• Changed the color of the symbol in front of the tomb's lower-level entry door from red to blue for a more intuitive connection between pulling the blue exit lever and opening the lower level door

Fixes

• Fixed an issue where the ushabti puzzle reward chest’s lid would not rise up after lowering in cases when the original host leaves the game

• Fixed an issue that could cause Dekan to remain locked on to players returning to life via the Blessing of Osiris

• Fixed an issue where Dekan could remain stuck focused on items like radios even when they’ve fallen into a pit

• Fixed an issue with treasure chests that could cause players/items to get stuck once the lid opened

• Fixed a gap in the new tomb variation’s lower level that VR players could get into

• Fixed an issue with the specular highlights of palm trees in Sobek Oasis (night)

• Fixed a rare issue when respawning as a mummy player that could cause crashes

• Fixed an issue where the tomb’s lower level gate would open for guests upon the blue lever being pulled, despite incorrect Mejai guess

• Fixed an issue with counting the “recovered documents” objective towards the correct gold/XP reward in the results screen

• Fixed an issue where the Osiris’ Blessing Off room option would display the incorrect bonus % in the results screen