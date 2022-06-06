Minor Update 7

Hello!

There's more stuff than what's here that I want to do, however I wanted to get these changes out quickly so I can more sooner get feedback on the changes, particularly that of the changes with the third map. Because so many people were able to give me such surprisingly detailed and in-depth feedback, it became very clear what adjustments I needed to do, so thank you everyone for that.

Let's see what these changes bring.

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

<COMMUNITY> Changes for the 3rd map:

Enemies that spawn before the 7 minute mark have had their HP reduced (it gradually picks that up so that enemies beyond this point don't feel like a huge jump)

Enemies that spawned at 7 minutes and beyond had a chance of dropping higher tier EXP Orbs. This now starts as early as 3 minutes.

The map event ghosts/genies/whatever-you-prefer-to-call-them have had their movement speed reduced by 25%.

The ghosts now can hit you once every 3 frames (instead of every 1.5 frames). This effectively halves their DPS potential.

The Orc Shaman's rotating orb can now only hit you once every 30 frames (instead of every 1.5 frames). This should resolve the issue of them doing way, way more damage than they should on impact.