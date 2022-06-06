Open Beta Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8880630 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Bugs Squashed: 27 (of which 2 were reported by beta testers - thank you!)

New features:

It's now possible to swap individual commands when dragging.

You can now see a miniature version of the factory hex visualization next to each factory cube. You can turn them on permanently via the Options menu, and you can toggle them when the factory is running by holding down Shift.

Other Changes:

You can now remove devices with a right click, just like commands. Use middle click if you're in single-click drag mode.

Substantial performance improvements when rewinding the factory.

The factory hex visualizations now place themselves over the cubes, rather than next to them, when zooming out a long way.

The Trigger Rear Device icon now matches the other four.

You can now click anywhere on a device source to bring up the set of options, not just the icon itself.

You can now hide the additional text in the Options menu by clicking the relevant "?" button again.

Bugfixes:

Fixed factory hex visualizations overlapping strangely - where the 2D UI goes behind another one, the cube panels should also be masked out.

The command marker no longer disappears when a workstation pauses just as the marker switches tracks.

Sending a one-panel cube to a different workstation no longer wrongly collides with an activated device in the receiving workstation on the first step of movement if the only panel present is still fully within the sending workstation. e.g. sending a cube with only a left panel over to the right.

Playback no longer stops too early when cubes collide with certain arrangements of panels.

Fixed slot highlighting when redoing movement of commands.

Deleting selected commands (via keypress) while dragging other commands no longer breaks undo history.

Changing the setting for mouse axis inversion for camera leaning now updates the setting properly.

Various fixes to the appearance of factory hex visualizations.

Cube visualizations with their rotations unlocked will no longer jump 90 degrees when rewinding.

Fixed a couple of issues with the failure UI.



Bonus bugfix - the bug reporting [Discord](discord.gg/BfYyvgC) bot can now cope with people leaving the server after reporting bugs!