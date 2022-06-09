Hotfix #4 for Update #6 and DLC

A fourth hotfix for update #6 as well as the Can Touch This DLC is now available addressing the following issues:
Base Game
- New tools will no longer consume warehouse space/capacity.
- Shelves can no longer be put on the roof to avoid NPC getting stuck.
- Fixes for the decoration grid, so decorations can be placed in previously inaccessible places.
- Fixes an issue that caused the warehouse to not correctly show products/capacity.
- Fixes a visual bug appearing on texture in front of Gas Station entrance.
- Physics on items dropped by customers will now be activated just for a few seconds instead of permanently.
Can Touch This DLC
We have made a series of fixes/improvements to the new tools:
Vacuum
- Vacuum tool does not receive decals anymore.
- Trash dropped by customer will now correctly be pulled to a black hole before disappearing.
- Fixes a trash bag spawning issue.
Hammer
- Fixes the duplicating hammer tool bug.
- Trash bin will no longer get full when you change their position.
- Roofs will no longer lose paint after you cancel customization.
- Resetting placement of cash register/trash bin while holding will now hide the grid correctly.
- The Hammer will now change toilets wall types correctly.
Air Brush
- The Air Brush does not clean Denis' decals anymore.
- Fixes a random crash while removing decals.
Changed files in this update