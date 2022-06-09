Hotfix #4 for Update #6 and DLC

Share · View all patches · Build 8880606 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

A fourth hotfix for update #6 as well as the Can Touch This DLC is now available addressing the following issues:

Base Game

New tools will no longer consume warehouse space/capacity.

Shelves can no longer be put on the roof to avoid NPC getting stuck.

Fixes for the decoration grid, so decorations can be placed in previously inaccessible places.

Fixes an issue that caused the warehouse to not correctly show products/capacity.

Fixes a visual bug appearing on texture in front of Gas Station entrance.

Physics on items dropped by customers will now be activated just for a few seconds instead of permanently.

Can Touch This DLC

We have made a series of fixes/improvements to the new tools:

Vacuum

Vacuum tool does not receive decals anymore.

Trash dropped by customer will now correctly be pulled to a black hole before disappearing.

Fixes a trash bag spawning issue.

Hammer

Fixes the duplicating hammer tool bug.

Trash bin will no longer get full when you change their position.

Roofs will no longer lose paint after you cancel customization.

Resetting placement of cash register/trash bin while holding will now hide the grid correctly.

The Hammer will now change toilets wall types correctly.

Air Brush