Hello everyone!

In the patch, we fixed the following:

✅ Official server tag for matchmaking. Unofficial servers can be outdated, so we remove them from the matchmaking.

✅ Can't join a server as a spectator: Fixed.

✅ No Instagib on Capture The Flag: Fixed.

✅ Rocket Arena mutator not working as expected: Fixed.

🔄Achievement FRANTICx6: Work-in-Progress.

Thanks for your support!

Master Arena Dev Team.