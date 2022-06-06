Multiplayer Patches!

Hello,
We have released a multiplayer update today fixing some more of the reported bugs with multiplayer. This is multiplayer patch #005 since we launched multiplayer just five days ago, so thank you all who are taking the time to report the bugs to us so they can be fixed!
Todays Changes:
- Added player emotes/gestures! You can select from a few different emotes in the TAB/Inventory menu
- Fixed several syncing errors
- Fixed proximity chat not working for some players/regions
- Fixed Entity SFX still playing if killed by another player
- Fixed some syncing bugs with flashlights
- Adjusted entity spawn rate in multiplayer as it was far too "aggressive"
- The "Sewers" level is now brighter and not as big due to many players having issues with it, also fixed the slightly "floating doorways" in the sewer
- Various other smaller fixes
All Changes/Fixes Since Launch (in case you missed the small patch notes!)
- Fixed bug where players who are revived after dying of thirst/hunger become immune to thirst/hunger
- Fixed "dancing shadow lady" entity creating several entities on contact instead of just one
- Fixed bug where you could take items from a chest without unlocking
- Fixed a bug where trying to examine an item soft locks the game preventing the player from moving entirely
- Fixed trapdoors floating in multiplayer
- Fixed shadow bugs with players
- Fixed bug where you can always hear other players' footsteps no matter the distance
- Fixed bug where you couldn't scroll down the server lobby
- Fixed a bug where items were sometimes not destroyed when taken, leading to duplicate items
- Fixed positioning glitches affecting player bodies/equipped items not aligning correctly
- Removed "region locking" preventing others in different regions from playing together
- Various other smaller fixes
As always, thank you to all who have reported bugs either here, the steam discussions or via our discord. Please continue to report any bugs or leave any suggestions so together we can continue to improve the game!
Our Discord: Join Here!
Also, there will be a content update this Friday adding a new level theme and entity, as well as some new items and other things, and of course more multiplayer patches.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update