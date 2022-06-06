Multiplayer Patches!

Hello,

We have released a multiplayer update today fixing some more of the reported bugs with multiplayer. This is multiplayer patch #005 since we launched multiplayer just five days ago, so thank you all who are taking the time to report the bugs to us so they can be fixed!

Todays Changes:

Added player emotes/gestures! You can select from a few different emotes in the TAB/Inventory menu

Fixed several syncing errors

Fixed proximity chat not working for some players/regions

Fixed Entity SFX still playing if killed by another player

Fixed some syncing bugs with flashlights

Adjusted entity spawn rate in multiplayer as it was far too "aggressive"

The "Sewers" level is now brighter and not as big due to many players having issues with it, also fixed the slightly "floating doorways" in the sewer

Various other smaller fixes

All Changes/Fixes Since Launch (in case you missed the small patch notes!)

Fixed bug where players who are revived after dying of thirst/hunger become immune to thirst/hunger

Fixed "dancing shadow lady" entity creating several entities on contact instead of just one

Fixed bug where you could take items from a chest without unlocking

Fixed a bug where trying to examine an item soft locks the game preventing the player from moving entirely

Fixed trapdoors floating in multiplayer

Fixed shadow bugs with players

Fixed bug where you can always hear other players' footsteps no matter the distance

Fixed bug where you couldn't scroll down the server lobby

Fixed a bug where items were sometimes not destroyed when taken, leading to duplicate items

Fixed positioning glitches affecting player bodies/equipped items not aligning correctly

Removed "region locking" preventing others in different regions from playing together

Various other smaller fixes

As always, thank you to all who have reported bugs either here, the steam discussions or via our discord. Please continue to report any bugs or leave any suggestions so together we can continue to improve the game!

Also, there will be a content update this Friday adding a new level theme and entity, as well as some new items and other things, and of course more multiplayer patches.

Cheers!