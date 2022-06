Version 0.615 Alpha

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

Functionality

■ Added function to indicate fall position of dirt for item "funnel01"

■ Added function to indicate fall position of dirt for item "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added ghost item "shovel02" to item "highbanker01"

■ Added ghost item "shovel03" to item "highbanker01"

■ Added ghost item "shovel02" to item "washingplantportable01"

■ Added ghost item "shovel03" to item "washingplantportable02"

Changed

■ Changed work speed for item "funnel01"

■ Changed weight for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Changed weight for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Changed weight for vehicle "truck01"

■ Changed weight for vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Changed weight for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed dump interaction for vehicle "miniexcavtor01" from workmode to drivemode

■ Changed light intensity "headlights" for vehicle "excavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with freeze/unfreeze for item "worklight02"

■ Fixed error with unpack items from boxes

■ Fixed error with respawn vehicle "conveyorbelt01" at store

■ Fixed error with detect dropped items at selling area

■ Fixed error with detect dropped items at customize area

■ Fixed error with detect item "usableboxcover01" at store

■ Fixed error with detect item "usableboxcover02" at store

■ Fixed error with detect item "usableboxcover03" at store

■ Fixed error with invisible water inside item "waterbasin01"

■ Fixed error with invisible water inside item "waterbasin02"

■ Fixed error with invisible water inside item "waterbasin03"

■ Fixed error with invisible water inside item "waterbasin04"

■ Fixed error with continuous fill item "conveyorbelt01" if turned off with item "funnel01"

■ Fixed error with show wrong value on item "goldbar01"

Improvements

■ Improved power for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Improved power for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Improved power for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Improved power for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Improved power for vehicle "truck01"

■ Improved steering for vehicle "truck01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with save variables for customized items