V2.2 pre-E (Open Beta)

Helloooo everyone!

We're opening the version 2.2 to everyone with the public beta! As told to some of you via the Steam forums, we were supposed to fully release this update later this day ; however, some translation took more time than expected. Thus, we decided to push it on open beta branch, but the game will only be in English for now! Sorry for that.

To hop in, just select the public_beta branch in the game's properties in your steam library, and your game should update on it's own!

The difference between pre-E and pre-D version is mainly about bug fixes. But, if you did not have access to 2.2 pre-D version, be sure to check the v2.2 pre-D patchnote!

If you face any issue, feel free to report them on the Hero's Hour Discord in the bug report section, specifying the version you're playing on!

You can also send us an e-mail at support@goblinzstudio.com

This open beta should only last a few days until the translation is ready. When it is, the update should go live for everyone!

Cheers!