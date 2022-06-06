Gatekeeper Content Update

New Gatekeeper Bosses

Gatekeeper bosses have been added to the game. Gatekeepers are a new boss type in Striving for Light protecting the gates to deeper dungeon levels. After defeating a gatekeeper you can choose your next pathway. For the first iteration on this entirely new dungeon level system 3 unique gatekeepers have been added:

Ancient Tree

Bleak Worm

Emerald Widow

Gatekeeper weapons have been added. These weapons can only be acquired by defeating the respective gatekeeper.

[Melee Weapon] Spear : Fast stabbing weapon with large range.

: Fast stabbing weapon with large range. [Melee Weapon] Elder club : Very powerful but heavy and slow weapon.

: Very powerful but heavy and slow weapon. [Range Weapon] Emerald Staff: Each attack summons a spider companion which is lasting 6 seconds.

New Map "Eternal Sands"

New map "Eternal Sands" has been added. Featuring new enemies, two new bosses, new destructible and obstacle objects and a new trap.

New soundtrack for "Eternal Sands" has been added to the game and the official soundtrack DLC

New Endgame Map System

New endgame map system. After completing the unique dungeon levels you will now have a 50% chance on each map that you will find a gatekeeper portal which will lead you to even harder gatekeeper fights.

New Skills

[Melee Ability Skill] Poison Nova : Your melee hits unleash a poison nova dealing damage over time to all enemies nearby.



: Your melee hits unleash a poison nova dealing damage over time to all enemies nearby. [Range Ability Skill] Poison Shot : Your projectile hits unleash a poison shot dealing damage over time to all enemies nearby.



: Your projectile hits unleash a poison shot dealing damage over time to all enemies nearby. [Advanced Skill Node] Empowered Companions: Your companions deal additional damage. Reduces your attack speed and dodge regeneration.



When unlocking new weapons you will directly get access to these weapons in the town

When unlocking a new skill you will directly receive a skill gem of the unlocked skill

You now receive one skill gem for each of your 6 starting skills

Improved drop algorithms to make drops more consistent with increased unlocked weapon amount

Weapon tooltips are now localised

Advanced enemy condition system which allows enemies to have multiple conditions at the same time

Increased dialog volume on experimental voice acting

Performance improvements and optimisations for void enemies (centipede)

Reduced drop chance for weapons from normal map chests

Reduced drop chance for weapons from optional super boss chests (Izamuth/ Gride)

Map chests and super boss chests now also drop skill tree shards

Merchant now only offers basic weapons for trade (did also offer boss weapons before)

Fixed some bugs which caused wrong world being loaded in the super boss arena when entering the skill tree or the options menu

Fixed text alignment for skill gem window in skill tree

Fixed typos in the skill descriptions

Various smaller bugfixes

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

