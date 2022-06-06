Development Branch update - v0.4.015

Share · View all patches · Build 8880116 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.015) on the development branch.

This version focus on terrain performances and improving FPS. Feel free to report if your FPS are better or worse with this update. You should even be able to switch branches to compare.

Please report any breaking bugs in the #dev-branch-feedback channel on our discord server.

Temporary Changelog

Improve Terrain performances

Better culling

Increase pixel error on far away terrains

Change shadows casting

Disable unused foliage drawing

Improve lights performances on vegetables growers and nuclear reactors

Maximum setting renderscale from 1.5 to 1.25

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.