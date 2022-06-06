 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 6 June 2022

Development Branch update - v0.4.015

Share · View all patches · Build 8880116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.015) on the development branch.

This version focus on terrain performances and improving FPS. Feel free to report if your FPS are better or worse with this update. You should even be able to switch branches to compare.

Please report any breaking bugs in the #dev-branch-feedback channel on our discord server.

Temporary Changelog

  • Improve Terrain performances
    • Better culling
    • Increase pixel error on far away terrains
    • Change shadows casting
    • Disable unused foliage drawing
  • Improve lights performances on vegetables growers and nuclear reactors
  • Maximum setting renderscale from 1.5 to 1.25

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.

