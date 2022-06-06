Trek To Yomi Patch 1.02 Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Samurai! In today’s patch we are addressing the game’s combat system and more!

As you can see in the patch notes, there are several changes done to the parry and counter attack system as well as other combat changes. We really hope that they are move in the right direction and that you- the players, will approve those changes. We are looking forward to your feedback, so make sure to share your experience with the new patch, here on Steam or on our Discord Server!

Without further delays here is the changelog:

Changelog:

Improvements to Counter/Parry tutorial part were made:

Time stops and the tutorial pauses for the moment of the 1st successful Parry

Time stops and the tutorial pauses again, for the moment of the 1st successful Counter

Counter attacking was tweaked:

- Slow motion was removed after successful Parry to make counter attacking easier

Successful Counter attack can be now performed slightly earlier

Parrying was improved:

- Some of enemies initial attacks were slightly slowed down, to increase the chance of a Player reaction

Successful parry window for some enemies has been tweaked - according to the their attacks animation

Other changes