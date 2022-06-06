Trek To Yomi Patch 1.02 Live!

Greetings Samurai! In today’s patch we are addressing the game’s combat system and more!
As you can see in the patch notes, there are several changes done to the parry and counter attack system as well as other combat changes. We really hope that they are move in the right direction and that you- the players, will approve those changes. We are looking forward to your feedback, so make sure to share your experience with the new patch, here on Steam or on our Discord Server!
Without further delays here is the changelog:
Improvements to Counter/Parry tutorial part were made:
- Time stops and the tutorial pauses for the moment of the 1st successful Parry
- Time stops and the tutorial pauses again, for the moment of the 1st successful Counter
Counter attacking was tweaked:
- Slow motion was removed after successful Parry to make counter attacking easier
- Successful Counter attack can be now performed slightly earlier
Parrying was improved:
- Some of enemies initial attacks were slightly slowed down, to increase the chance of a Player reaction
- Successful parry window for some enemies has been tweaked - according to the their attacks animation
Other changes
- Removed stun from light overhead combo
- Fixed timings of some animations
- Player path is now more visible and clear
- Player now can use a double counterattack
- Ghoul counter attacks were tweaked
- Player now rotates automatically while falling down
- Fixed issue with NPCs collapsing if certain conditions are met
- D-pad icon now turns white when used
- Localization improvements
- Fixed issue with losing health and stamina upgrades after saving
- HP points now instantly disappear after being hit
- Fixed a rare bug with losing inputs after performing a specific combo and switching shots during its animation
- Adjustments to Sadatame in chapter 5 were made
- Fixed a glitch with turn around animation while in tired state
- Fixed a glitch with NPC in cages on chapter 4
- Adjusted the parry distance
- Fixed an issue with puzzles on chapter 5 and chapter 6
- Improvements to UI in the inventory menu
- Fixed rare bug when players are losing all upgrades while entering chapter 7
- Fixed an issue with skipping dialogues with a few NPCs
- Fixed a bug with hiding a katana while attacking enemies
- Fixed issue with Heavy Brute attacks not affecting the player in certain conditions
- Ashigaru Marksman shooting speed was adjusted
- Fixed issue where player was unable to rotate or move after using bo-shuriken in tired state
Changed depots in daily branch