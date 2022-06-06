Patch Notes - 1.0.3

Thank you so much for playing. :D
It's update for bug fixes, Improving and balancing.
Balancing the following items.
- The shooter's attack causes bleeding.
Improved the following items.
- When there is no loaded bullet, the phrase is displayed with the reload button.
- Interactors for Doors
Fixed the following bugs.
- The bullet disappears when another weapon is mounted on the equip slot while reloaded.
- Knifer sometimes made an unusually long dash.
- Knifer sometimes dashes even when he's dead
- Player's attack caused double damage
- When save and load multiple items of the same type in an storage, only one appears
- When the player equiped the knife, his head shook sideways
We checked the following bugs. We will update you as soon as possible.
- When an item or bag is full, all items disappear when the game is saved and loaded
- After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full. (Resolved when reconnecting.)
We are discussing the improvement of the following item.
- Increase the number of items sold by traders(merchants).
If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the bug reports section of the Steam discussion page.
플레이 해주시는 분들 정말 감사드립니다. :D
버그 수정, 개선 및 밸런스 조정에 대한 업데이트입니다.
다음 항목들을 밸런스 조정 하였습니다.
- 슈터의 공격이 출혈을 유발합니다.
다음 항목들을 개선하였습니다.
- 장전된 총알이 없을때, 재장전 버튼과 함께 문구가 표시됩니다.
- 문에 대한 상호작용
다음 버그들을 고쳤습니다.
- 재장전 된 상태에서 해당 장착 칸에 다른 무기를 장착할 시 총알이 사라지는 현상
- 나이퍼(칼을 든 적)가 때때로 비정상적으로 멀리까지 돌진하던 현상
- 나이퍼(칼을 든 적)가 죽었을 때도 가끔 돌진하던 현상
- 플레이어의 공격이 두 배의 피해를 입히던 현상
- 보관함에서 같은 종류의 아이템이 여러개인 상태로 저장 불러오기시, 하나씩만 나타나는 현상
- 플레이어가 칼을 장착했을 때 고개가 양 옆으로 흔들리는 현상
저희는 다음 버그들을 확인했으며, 최대한 빠른 시일 내에 업데이트 하겠습니다.
- 인벤토리나 가방이 꽉 찼을 때, 저장 후 불러오기 시 아이템이 전부 사라지는 현상
- 가끔 여러 번 죽은 후에 재시작 시, 가방이 꽉 찼다며 아이템이 획득되지 않는 현상 (재접속 시 해결됩니다.)
우리는 다음 아이템의 개선을 논의하고 있습니다.
- 상인이 판매하는 아이템 개수 증가
혹시 플레이 하시면서 버그를 발견하신다면, 스팀 토론 페이지에 고정되어있는 Bug Reports 란을 통해 보고해주시면 정말 감사드리겠습니다.
