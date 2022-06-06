Patch Notes - 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8879727 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Thank you so much for playing. :D

It's update for bug fixes, Improving and balancing.

Balancing the following items.

The shooter's attack causes bleeding.

Improved the following items.

When there is no loaded bullet, the phrase is displayed with the reload button.

Interactors for Doors

Fixed the following bugs.

The bullet disappears when another weapon is mounted on the equip slot while reloaded.

Knifer sometimes made an unusually long dash.

Knifer sometimes dashes even when he's dead

Player's attack caused double damage

When save and load multiple items of the same type in an storage, only one appears

When the player equiped the knife, his head shook sideways

We checked the following bugs. We will update you as soon as possible.

When an item or bag is full, all items disappear when the game is saved and loaded

After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full. (Resolved when reconnecting.)

We are discussing the improvement of the following item.

Increase the number of items sold by traders(merchants).

If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the bug reports section of the Steam discussion page.

플레이 해주시는 분들 정말 감사드립니다. :D

버그 수정, 개선 및 밸런스 조정에 대한 업데이트입니다.

다음 항목들을 밸런스 조정 하였습니다.

슈터의 공격이 출혈을 유발합니다.

다음 항목들을 개선하였습니다.

장전된 총알이 없을때, 재장전 버튼과 함께 문구가 표시됩니다.

문에 대한 상호작용

다음 버그들을 고쳤습니다.

재장전 된 상태에서 해당 장착 칸에 다른 무기를 장착할 시 총알이 사라지는 현상

나이퍼(칼을 든 적)가 때때로 비정상적으로 멀리까지 돌진하던 현상

나이퍼(칼을 든 적)가 죽었을 때도 가끔 돌진하던 현상

플레이어의 공격이 두 배의 피해를 입히던 현상

보관함에서 같은 종류의 아이템이 여러개인 상태로 저장 불러오기시, 하나씩만 나타나는 현상

플레이어가 칼을 장착했을 때 고개가 양 옆으로 흔들리는 현상

저희는 다음 버그들을 확인했으며, 최대한 빠른 시일 내에 업데이트 하겠습니다.

인벤토리나 가방이 꽉 찼을 때, 저장 후 불러오기 시 아이템이 전부 사라지는 현상

가끔 여러 번 죽은 후에 재시작 시, 가방이 꽉 찼다며 아이템이 획득되지 않는 현상 (재접속 시 해결됩니다.)

우리는 다음 아이템의 개선을 논의하고 있습니다.

상인이 판매하는 아이템 개수 증가

혹시 플레이 하시면서 버그를 발견하신다면, 스팀 토론 페이지에 고정되어있는 Bug Reports 란을 통해 보고해주시면 정말 감사드리겠습니다.