Version 0.756.3.0

Hello Executives, new patch out today adding in a few long requested features along with a few bug fixes.

First off you can now host games where the CEO is AI controlled so no need to find someone to play as CEO if you just want to Executron with your friends.

A mini map and a base map have now been added to the first person aspect of the game, just hold down M to see the base map.

Server migration has been added so if the person hosting leaves it should....SHOULD migrate over to the next player, let me know if you have issues with this.

If a human CEO leaves a multiplayer game the AI should take over rather than the entire base vanishing.

The following has been fixed:

Added Executron message system so can now see most of the CEO's messages

Tele beaming effects have been fixed in tele-port for Executrons.

Can now manually fly into wormholes again.

Wormholes now appear in RTS and galactic map screens.

Added line in galactic map to show wormhole connections.

Space turrets set to self destruct will no longer draw power when at green alert.

If you are Spy and capture an outpost it will now add the teleporter to it, equally another faction capturing it will make it vanish.

Fixed issue where pressing escape while game was ending and player was currently in direct control mode would cause visual issues.

Fixed a floating rock on asteroid.

Fixed game trying to save docking info on starfighter when its landed on asteroid.

Landing fighters manually will now turn off the shields.

Taking off manually will now turn shields back on.

Crates dropped while space walking will no longer be affected by gravity.

Spy units now have hacking percentage displayed since they don't have a multitool.

Hacked alert now occurs once the terminal has been hacked rather than at the start of the hacking process.

Adjusted the AI so that it doesn't initially block its self in with Excavators.

AI now builds stand alone structures at correct height.

Corridors no longer appear in power list.

Updated descriptions some units.

Execudisplay has had a few elements changed.

Derelicts and ships wrecks now appear on galaxy map.

Executrons will now respawn if inside dropship when it blows up.

Shields and deflector shields will now correctly cover the whole outpost.

Cargo picked up in space now adheres to cargo rules.

Navmesh around doors have been tightened up on derelicts.

Can now set destinations with teleport before a tele probe exists in a system.

Infestors will now chase units that have shot them.

The infestor ships navigation mesh has been improved so units don't walk through walls.

Shipwrecks now appear in single player Executron games.

Let me know how you are finding the new map system and if it needs any improvements.

The tutorial/guidance system is coming along nicely but still needs some work.

The Executron experience is getting better but still needs a lot more work in terms of explaining what to do, in the meantime and as part of the tutorial system a new overview panel has been added to the Execudisplay.

Thanks again for all the help, remember to please submit bugs and feedback through the game as I get more info that way.

Cheers,

Rob